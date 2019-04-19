Beyonce’s Diet – Would You Survive?

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )

Beyonce’s Coachella documentary “Homecoming” has hit Netflix this week. In the video, Beyonce shows an in-depth look into the preparation for her headlining performance in 2018.

Just a few months before, Beyonce gave birth to her twins. How did she snap back for her performance? She claims to have eliminated bread, meat, fish, dairy, alcohol, sugar, and carbs from her diet. What was she even eating then?

Before you go throwing out your pantry for the Beyonce body, she notes that the most valuable lesson learned was never to push herself that far again.

What foods would you give up for a stage ready body?