Bhad Bhabie Proves She Made $50 Million On OnlyFans
A few years ago, Bhad Bhabie broke records when she joined OnlyFans, and according to Bhabie she could’ve retired off that bag alone.
She just bought a mansion and showing receipts to her haters proving how much she actually made.
According to a post on Instagram, Bhabie showed the receipt that her page has raked in over $50 million since she subscribed to the platform. That number puts her in the top .01% of creators on the platform.
In case you don’t remember how the world first was introduced to Bhad Bhabie, her real name is Danielle and her mom brought her on “Dr. Phil” because of her awful behavior as a 13-year-old. If you’ve ever heard “Cash me ousside how ’bout dah”, it’s from her.
She became a rapper under the name Bhad Bhabie and the rest is history.