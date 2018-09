Office fans rejoice! We can finally own a piece of The Office for ourselves. Screenbid is letting fans bid on some items from the set! We’ve included a list of some of the items up for grabs:

Jim’s Desk Lamp

A Vance Refrigeration Sign

Erin’s Chair

Dwight’s Sales Association Award

Meredith’s Dunder Mifflin box with Paperwork

Angela’s Computer Monitor

Dwight’s Calculator

Kevin’s Framed Photo with Fiancee Lynn

..plus tons of other items!

SOURCE: Screenbid