Biden in Columbus Area for Intel Groundbreaking

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden was in Ohio on Friday, helping to break ground for the new Intel facility which will be built outside of Columbus in New Albany.

The president, placing the emphasis on a new kind of manufacturing for the state, made possible by the CHIPS and Science Bill that he signed into law.

Biden says the term “rust belt” needs to be replaced by “silicon heartland”.

The DeWine administration and state development officials were key in bringing the company here.

7000 construction workers are being hired to build the plant.

And Intel is providing funding for training to The Ohio State University, Central State University, and other educational institutions.