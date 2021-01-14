      Weather Alert

Biden Introduces The “American Rescue Plan”

Jan 14, 2021 @ 5:42pm

Washington DC — President Elect Joe Biden Thursday, introduced the American Rescue Plan.  A $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to support households and businesses through the pandemic.

The plan calls for:

Direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, bringing the total relief to $2,000 including December’s $600 payments
Increasing the federal, per-week unemployment benefit to $400 and extend it through the end of September
Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour
Extending the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until the end of September
$350 billion in state and local government aid
$170 billion for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education
$50 billion toward Covid-19 testing
$20 billion toward a national vaccine program in partnership with states, localities and tribes
Make the Child Tax Credit fully refundable for the year and increase the credit to $3,000 per child ($3,600 for a child under age 6)

Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days.

Popular Posts
Win a BellStore $50 Gift Card
Trump
Petition To Replace Trump in ‘Home Alone 2’ Circulating
man and woman watching tablet
Roku Buys Quibi Catalog, Will Stream It Free
child wearing crocs
Sales Of Unapologetically Ugly Crocs Soar Due To COVID
woman looking at her phone
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: What Dating Will Look Like In 2021