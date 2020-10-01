Biden Makes Train Campaign Stop in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Alliance on Wednesday.
He made a “whistle stop” at the Amtrak station there, speaking to supporters.
It was the first stop for his campaign train which left Cleveland the morning after the debate.
An estimated 1,000 Biden and Trump supporters lined the streets near the train station.
Though Biden called President Trump’s debate performance a “national embarrassment”, he says he is looking forward to the next debate.
But his hope is there will be changes that allow him to answer questions…
Biden then went from Alliance to a couple of small towns in Columbiana County and on into western Pennsylvania.