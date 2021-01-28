Big Changes coming to Canton City Schools
Some big changes on the way for Canton City Schools. Last night Superintendent Jeff Talbert revealed his “Design for Excellence” plan.
He says the plans has input from all facets of the district including employees, union members, students, and parents. It would reconfigure buildings and their use, just to name a few.
Check out Pam Cook’s complete interview with the Superintendent on Canton’s Morning News this morning. He explains it all:
Community meetings on the plan will be held virtually in early February — the 9th, 11th, 16th and 18th. The meetings will be virtual and will begin at 5:30pm.
They want to implement the changes next school year.