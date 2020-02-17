      Weather Alert

Big Changes Could be in Store for Carnation City Mall

Feb 17, 2020 @ 5:04pm

ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Carnation City Mall in Alliance may be getting a major makeover if a possible sale goes through. The complex has numerous vacant storefronts and a food court that is down to a few stands.

If the sale were to go through, the buyer has plans to add two anchor tenants, along with a 21,700-square-foot-zone for apparel retail and a new theater, according to the Canton Repository.

The property is being offered for $5.2 million. The potential buyers identity is being withheld at this time as sales talks continue to progress.

