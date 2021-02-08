      Weather Alert

Big City Flood Retention: They’re Doing It on 36th Street NW in Canton

Feb 8, 2021 @ 6:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – So how does a bigger city deal with flooding issues, with no room to build a retention pond?

You do the “retention” below ground.

That’s what the city of Canton is doing on 36th Street NW between Market and Frazer Avenues.

A stretch of 5-foot diameter storm sewer pipe is being installed, attached to a much smaller pipe, providing a place for a rapid rainfall to go.

The project is being done in two phases: Market to Logan is underway, with Logan to Frazer starting in the Spring.

The city is also doing street enhancement and other utility work.

