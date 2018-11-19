Big Mouth Season 3 Will Happen
By Sarah Peters
Nov 19, 2018 @ 6:25 AM

If you love watching shows featuring cartoon children saying bad words, you’ll be happy to know Netflix has renewed Big Mouth for a third season.
The foul-mouthed comedy tweeted out the update on Saturday, noting that “Puberty gets even messier” in the next season.
Big Mouth’s sophomore season was only released a month ago and the streaming giant has announced that the follow-up will be expected to hit sometime in 2019.
Netflix’s animated shows have become such a hit, Variety says they’ll be launching their own animation studio to keep up with demand.
How close to home has Big Mouth hit to your experiences back then?

