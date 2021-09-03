Big Play Buckeyes Rally On The Road To Win Opener
After falling behind 14-10 at half time and 21-17 in the third quarter, the “Big Play Buckeyes” came all the way back to beat the Golden Gophers at Minnesota 45-31 in their season opener and Big Ten lid lifter.
C.J. Stroud, starting his first ever game at quarterback for Ohio State, admitted he had some first game jitters in the first half, but settled down in the second half and finish the game throwing for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.
The shortest of the Buckeyes 6 touchdowns was 32 yards, and that was on a “Scoop and Score” fumble return by defensive lineman Haskell Garrett.
The other OSU scores happened this way:
A 71 yard touchdown run from Miyan Williams.
A 38 yard touchdown catch by Chris Olave.
A 56 yard touchdown catch by Garrett Wilson.
A 70 yard touchdown catch by TreVeyon Henderson.
A 61 yard touchdown catch by Chris Olave.
Next up for the (1-0) 4th ranked Buckeyes, they will host 11th ranked Oregon at “ The Shoe”
in Columbus on Saturday, September 11. That is a 12pm kick off right here on WHBC.