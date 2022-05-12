      Weather Alert

Big Road Project in Summit: Akron Beltway Paving, Central Interchange Ramps

May 12, 2022 @ 4:46am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly $300 million in ODOT roadwork in Summit County this summer, and the big one is the Akron Beltway project.

The two sharp-curved left-turn ramps at the Central Interchange are being replaced.

They will swing out wider, taking away the sharpness of the curve, allowing for higher speed limits.

Three other ramps are closed at the interchange, with improvements underway on mainline I-76 and I-77.

That’s a $160 million project.

Commuters to and through Akron have developed a good sense of what ramps are open and which ones are closed.

