Big Ten to Likely Have Conference-Only Model for Fall Sports
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Per reports from ESPN, The Big Ten is indicating that all fall sports, including football, will compete in conference-only completion for this upcoming season.
The report says that if a college football season does take place, Big Ten presidents and athletic directors would prefer to play against other schools within the conference only, in order to eliminate long distance travel and maintain safety for all players and staff.
A decision on conference-only play could be announced as early as this week. If official, the Big Ten will lose numerous highly anticipated non-conference matchups.
Some of those matchups include: Michigan at Washington, Ohio State at Oregon, Miami at Michigan State and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.
WHBC will provide more updates on this story when the become available.