Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Biggest Moments From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Trial

March 23, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 “hit and run” ski crash in Park City, Utah.  Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson filed the lawsuit asking for $3.1 million in 2019, claiming he was seriously injured when she was skiing “out of control” and crashed into him February 26, 2016. Sanderson claims he was left with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and a loss of enjoyment of life — but Paltrow’s lawyers are pitting their defense saying he’s lying.

Paltrow countersued, alleging it was HIM who rammed into HER and delivered a “full-body blow.” Like the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, you can watch the proceeding streamed live and is expected to last eight days.

Popular Posts

1

Selena Gomez raises awareness for 5 Iranian girls detained for dancing
2

Last shot to win John Mayer tickets
3

March 9th Is National Barbie Day
4

There’s A New Most Popular Dog Breed After 31 Years
5

At your ‘Service’: Dua Lipa to speak online about her podcast, newsletter and brand