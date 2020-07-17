Bike/Hike Trail Part of Mahoning Road/12th Street Project
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It doesn’t look like the typical bike trail, but the city of Canton does have a lengthy east-west bicycle corridor.
It starts with the Stark Electric Railway Trail along Mahoning Road NE at the east end of the city, converting to bike lanes on Mahoning and 12th Street.
At the West Branch of the Nimishillen Creek, it converts to a wide sidewalk.
Another point-2-miles will be added to the 3.8 mile trail in the upcoming 13th Street NW project, from I-77 to Broad Avenue.
All that is part of the Mahoning/12th Street Streetscape project.