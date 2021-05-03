      Weather Alert

Bill And Melinda Gates Divorcing

May 3, 2021 @ 5:03pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Bill and Melinda Gates say they’re divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

They asked for space and privacy for their family.

Last year, Bill Gates said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

