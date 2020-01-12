Bill Cowher Inducted to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Prior to the start of the NFL Divisional round playoff match up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker joined the CBS “The NFL Today” pregame broadcast to announce that former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher will be a member of the 2020 Centennial Slate.
A special Blue-Ribbon Panel met at the Hall of Fame on Wednesday to choose the 15 members that will make up the honorary 20 person class. The other 14 other selections made by the panel will be revealed live on Good Morning Football, this Wednesday January 15 at 7 AM.
Cowher served as the head coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons (1992-2006), where he helped lead them to 10 playoff appearances, nine division titles, two AFC championships and one Super Bowl victory, over the Seattle Seahawks by a final score of 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. Overall, Cowher had a career record of 161-99-1 (.619).