Bill Would Allow Hidden Guns With No Permit

(ONN) – Ohioans – aged 21 and older and without a criminal record – could legally carry hidden firearms without getting a concealed carry permit under a proposal introduced by House Republicans.

Sixteen states allow that, but in Ohio currently, people who want to legally carry concealed firearms have to pass a background check, receive eight hours of training and get a permit.

Republican Reps. Ron Hood of Ashville and Tom Brinkman of Cincinnati have tried repeatedly to change the law through so-called “constitutional carry” legislation that has failed to pass.

Gop Gov. Mike Dewine has voiced his support for the measure.

The Fraternal Order of Police and anti-gun-violence activists oppose the idea.

Ohio already allows people to openly carry firearms without permits.