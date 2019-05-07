Bill Would Change School District Grading Process

(WHBC) – Fewer school districts would face failing report card grades under changes proposed by House Republicans in the revamped two-year budget bill.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a district’s overall grade would be calculated using either the value-added score, which measures progress over a school year, or the performance index which is based on test scores, whichever is higher.

Currently, six factors play a role in the score.

The move would reduce the number of Ohio school districts and buildings that receive overall D or F grades, and thus reduce the numbers that are subject to sanctions and penalties.

Opponents say the change would make schools appear to be better performing than they actually are.

Canton City Schools received an F on the state report card for this school year.

The current law allows the state to take over districts after three consecutive years of an overall F grade.