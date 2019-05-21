Bill Would Prevent Governments From Banning Plastic Bags

(ONN) – Ohio House members are resuming their efforts to prevent local governments from banning or taxing single-use plastic bags.
House Bill 242 would set up a legal conflict with Cuyahoga County Council, which is expected to vote to ban plastic bags countywide at their regular meeting next week.
The bill is backed by the Ohio Beverage Association, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and other politically-influential business groups.
County officials contend that regardless of the legislature does, the Ohio Constitution grants local governments home-rule powers that allow them to pass local laws and regulations.