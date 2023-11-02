Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo among nominees for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

November 2, 2023 1:42PM EDT
Share
Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake are among the nominees for the 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Billie and FINNEAS received a nod in the Song – Feature Film category for their song “What Was I Made For?” off the Barbie soundtrack. The Barbie song “I’m Just Ken,” written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is also up in that category.

Olivia scored a nomination in the Song – Sci-Fi/Fantasy category for co-writing “Can’t Catch Me Now,” her just-announced song from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. And Justin was nominated in the Song – Animated Film category for co-writing the *NSYNC’s reunion song, “Better Place,” for the Trolls Band Together movie.

The 2023 HMMAs take place November 15. For more info, visit HMMAwards.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

The Story Behind The 10-0 Canton South Wildcats
2

“Best comedic character of all time”: Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry in Las Vegas
3

Sam Asghari is pleased with how Britney Spears portrayed him in her new memoir
4

Taylor Swift addresses sexualization of her female friendships in ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ prologue
5

New Music Friday: Niall Horan, Bebe Rexha and more