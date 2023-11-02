Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo among nominees for Hollywood Music in Media Awards
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake are among the nominees for the 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
Billie and FINNEAS received a nod in the Song – Feature Film category for their song “What Was I Made For?” off the Barbie soundtrack. The Barbie song “I’m Just Ken,” written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is also up in that category.
Olivia scored a nomination in the Song – Sci-Fi/Fantasy category for co-writing “Can’t Catch Me Now,” her just-announced song from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. And Justin was nominated in the Song – Animated Film category for co-writing the *NSYNC’s reunion song, “Better Place,” for the Trolls Band Together movie.
The 2023 HMMAs take place November 15. For more info, visit HMMAwards.com.
