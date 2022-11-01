Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford are Instagram official

ABC

Billie Eilish seemingly used a Halloween costume of an old man and a baby to shade fans criticizing the 11-year age gap between her and rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

Billie shared a Halloween-themed slideshow of videos and photos to Instagram and captioned it, “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy [clown emoji] happy halloween.”

While some photos show her carving a pumpkin or friends dressed in Halloween costumes, the final slide has seemingly polarized her fanbase. Billie, who is 20, is dressed as a babydoll wearing a pink bonnet while Rutherford, who is 31, has transformed himself into an old man.

The photo appears edited to look like it was taken on a digital camera, with the word “cancel” under Billie and “delete” under Rutherford.

Some fans are begging Billie to remove the photo because they think it’s inappropriate, while others are praising her for not caring what her critics think.

As for why fans are not entirely loving this new relationship, it’s not just because of the 11-year age gap between the two. Critics have pointed out The Neighbourhood singer has known Billie since she was 15 after a photo surfaced of the two posing at a 2017 Halloween party.

As for those defending the relationship, fans have argued Billie is an adult and is capable of making her own decisions about who she dates.

The pair were romantically linked last month.

Also in the slideshow, fans believe she is teasing new music. The second slide is a brief video of someone walking up to a window and looking inside to see Billie listening to an unknown techno-like song while in the studio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.