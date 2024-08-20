Billie Eilish claims title of Spotify’s most-streamed monthly artist

Billie Eilish has stolen the title of Spotify’s most-streamed monthly artist from The Weeknd, who’s not mad about it.

The streaming platform announced on Aug. 19 that Billie had taken the title. She’d first broken the 100 million monthly listener ceiling in June, making her only the third artist ever to do so, and the youngest. She currently has 100,105,704 monthly listeners — enough to claim the crown.

On Aug. 15, The Weeknd retweeted a post noting that Billie was less than 1 million listeners away from the title, and wrote “Let’s Go!” along with a heart and a praying hands emoji. He currently has 99,840,304, down from a high of over 100 million.

Billie also has eight songs that have racked up over a billion streams, and according to the platform, that means 10% of her discography is among the most listened-to music in the world.

