Billie Eilish collaborates with ﻿’Euphoria’﻿ composer Labrinth on new song, “Never Felt So Alone”

Billie Eilish is featured on a new song from musician Labrinth, who composes the music for Euphoria.

The track is called “Never Felt So Alone” and finds the “bad guy” artist singing lyrics including “I thought you were my new best friend/ Wish I knew better then.” Eilish and Labrinth previously performed the tune during one of her Los Angeles shows last December.

Eilish also appears in the “Never Felt So Alone” video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

“Never Felt So Alone” will appear on Labrinth’s upcoming album, Ends and Begins, due out April 28.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

