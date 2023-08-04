Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Billie Eilish debuts ﻿’Barbie’﻿ song, pays tribute to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

August 4, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA

Billie Eilish performed her headlining set at Lollapalooza on Thursday, August 3.

According to Billboard‘s recap, the performance featured the live debut of Eilish’s Barbie soundtrack song, “What Was I Made For?”, and a tribute to late Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who died at age 25. Following a rendition of “Never Felt So Alone,” her collaboration with Euphoria composer Labrinth, Eilish said, “RIP Angus Cloud everybody.”

Eilish also honored Lollapalooza’s hometown by wearing a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey during the set.

Lollapalooza continues in Chicago’s Grant Park through Sunday, August 6. Select sets will stream live on Hulu, which is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

