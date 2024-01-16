Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo announced as Grammy performers

Three former Best New Artist winners are the first performers announced for next month’s Grammy Awards.

Sisters in Barbie-hood Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa will perform, as will Olivia Rodrigo, the Recording Academy announced via Instagram. Billie and Olivia each have six nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Five of Billie’s nods are for her Barbie song “What Was I Made For?;” Olivia’s nominations are all for her album GUTS and the songs on it.

Dua has two nominations: Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Dance the Night.”

SZA leads all nominees with a whopping nine nods; Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have seven each.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air February 4 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.