Billie Eilish earns her highest Hot 100 debut with “LUNCH”

Billie Eilish is eating the Hot 100 for “LUNCH.”

The HIT ME HARD AND SOFT cut starts at #5 on Billboard‘s all-genre single chart, marking Eilish’s highest-ever Hot 100 debut. It’s her third-highest charting song overall, behind “bad guy,” which hit #1, and the #2-peaking “Therefore I Am.”

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen‘s “I Had Some Help” remains at #1 on the Hot 100 for the second straight week.

“LUNCH” is the de facto single off HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which didn’t feature any advance tracks leading up to its May 17 release. The album debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 behind Taylor Swift‘s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, though it gave Eilish a career-best sales week.

Eilish will launch a North American tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.