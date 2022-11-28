Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding and more to perform at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony

November 28, 2022 1:00PM EST
ABC

Artists like Billie Eilish and Ellie Goulding are heading to this year’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize, which was founded by Prince William, celebrates five individuals who work in environmentalism. The ceremony will be held in Boston on Friday, December 2. 

“I am a big supporter of the Prince of Wales’ passion for the environment and share in The Earthshot Prize’s mission to protect and restore our planet,” Ellie said in a statement. “I am particularly excited for viewers around the world to learn about the innovative solutions presented by this year’s cohort of Finalists.” 

Billie’s brother FINNEASAnnie Lennox of Eurythmics and Chloe x Halle will also perform at this year’s award show.

Taking the stage as presenters will be Sir David Attenborougas well as actors ﻿Rami Malek﻿, ﻿Catherine O’Hara﻿ and ﻿Shailene Woodley﻿. Daniel Dae Kim will serve as co-host alongside TV presenter Clara Amfo.

The ceremony will stream on PBS.org on Monday, December 5, starting at 2 p.m. ET. You can also catch it on the PBS app and the PBS YouTube page at 8 p.m. ET that same day. Additionally, the ceremony will air on the PBS channel on Wednesday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

