Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Billie Eilish, Finneas would set new Oscar record with Barbie win

December 20, 2023 1:22PM EST
Share
Disney/Randy Holmes

It may surprise you to learn that when Billie Eilish won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” in 2022, she wasn’t the youngest winner in that category. But according to GoldDerby.com, if she wins an Oscar for “What Was I Made For?” next year, she will set a record when it comes to her age.

When Billie and her brother, Finneas, won for “No Time to Die,” she was 20 and he was 24. But Markéta Irglová, who won in 2008 for the song “Falling Slowly” from the movie Once, holds the record for youngest winner at 19. However, if Billie and Finneas win for their Barbie movie hit, GoldDerby notes they will become the youngest two-time winners in Oscar history.

Billie will be 22 and Finneas will be 26 at the time of the March 10 ceremony. Only three other people have won two awards by age 30: Hilary Swank, Jodie Foster and Luise Rainer, a star in the Golden Age of Hollywood. But Billie and Finneas will be younger than all of them.

According to GoldDerby‘s current combined odds, “What Was I Made For?” is the front-runner for the Best Original Song Oscar.

And in terms of new music from Billie, Finneas tells the website Mr. Porter that her next album is “85 per cent done,” and says most of his 2024 is already plotted out for work on that and other projects.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Billie Eilish, Finneas would set new Oscar record with Barbie win appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

RIP Meteorologist John Wetherbee
2

Lance Bass is in a “Better Place” for the holidays thanks to his kids
3

Massillon Santacon 2023
4

Jung Kook teams with Usher for “Standing Next to You” performance video
5

Songs by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, *NSYNC, Olivia Rodrigo officially eligible for Oscar nods