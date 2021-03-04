Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When The First Met
There were many great moments in Billie Eilish’s new documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry.
But one of the funnier moments was when Billie Eilish met Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at Coachella. Mainly because the singer didn’t know who he was. After meeting him, Billie went back to be with her family, and they had to Google him and explain to her who he was. Billie then responded, “That guy? That was him? No way! Bring him back! I wanna meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek!”
A few moments later, she spoke with him again and appeared starstruck. What was your favorite part of Billie’s documentary?