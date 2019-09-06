Billie Eilish, Her Style, and Her Message
I think Billie Eilish is a super cool, eccentric, true to herself kind of gal. I think her music unique, and her style reflects that! Usually you’ll see her wearing baggy clothes with interesting prints or colors. She revealed her reasons for her style choice in an interview with Vogue Australia. During the interview, she said it was a way to keep herself from being judged, and to keep part of herself a “mystery.” But she also talked about how people have taken her stance on fashion, and used it as a way to shame women for what they wear. She told V Magazine how people have come out praising her baggy style, while also judging women who choose to show more of themselves, which Eilish is NOT about. I have a unique respect for Eilish. She’s young, but has no desire to fit a “mold.” She’s true to herself, and expresses that to the world. But at the same time, she doesn’t allow others to use her as a way to force standards on women.
She has discussed changing up her style more once she gets older, and perhaps wearing clothing that shows off her figure more. I say, you do you girl! Stay true to you, and everything else will fall into place.