Billie Eilish LA concert audience includes fan Tobey Maguire
Toby Maguire‘s spidey senses were tingling at Billie Eilish‘s recent concert in Los Angeles, according to fans who were there.
Billie took over LA’s The Forum on Saturday and, according to fans, the Spider-Man star was among the concertgoers. One fan managed to film Tobey “having the time of his life” during the show. The video sees the actor swaying in his seat while mouthing along to Billie singing her 2017 smash, “Bellyache.” The brief clip has since gone viral.
Tobey wasn’t flying solo at the concert. Fans there say he took his kids — 15-year-old Ruby and 12-year-old Otis — to the show, along with his ex, Jennifer Meyer.
In other Billie news, the “bad guy” singer has launched her latest collection with Nike, announcing Monday, “So excited to announce my new @nike air force 1 and apparel collection. it was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own & i can’t WAIT for them to be yours.”
According to the sportswear maker, the shoes are made of recycled material, which is in line with Billie’s advocacy for sustainability and climate change awareness.
“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” Billie said in a Nike press release. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”
The new merchandise drops April 24 on Billie’s official store. It’ll go live on Nike’s SNKRS app the next day.
