Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more urge fans to go vote

simon2579/Getty

Artists like Billie Eiish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift urged their fans to vote in the midterm elections.

Billie shared a video ahead of the midterms and explained why she is voting. “I look what’s on the ballot and what’s at stake and it scares me — our rights, our freedoms, our futures are on the line,” she said.

Olivia took to her Instagram Story and celebrated voting for the first time. “It was very exciting and so much easier than I thought it would be,” she expressed. “These midterm elections are super important, so many crucial issues hang in the balance.” Olivia later shared an infographic informing her followers of their voting rights.

Taylor took to her Instagram Story to write, “This year, more than any year in modern history, the Midterm Elections will affect our access to fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare and our ability to make our government work for us. Your vote is your voice, which is why it’s so important to use it.”

Katy Perry shared a carousel of photos of her voting in LA and revealed that she wants businessman Rick Caruso to become Los Angeles’ new mayor. She also supported two measurements and explained that she voted for “a myriad of reasons,” noting fans will know why if they “see the news.”

Kesha took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “We have to vote to have our voices heard. Abortion rights. LGBTQ rights. Free speech. Voting rights. It’s all on the ballot!”

Selena Gomez also encouraged her fans to vote and told them on her Instagram Story, “Your voice matters!!” She advised fans who have trouble voting to call the Election Protection Hotline.

Ariana Grande helped fans on her Instagram Story by sharing the polling hours of each state.

