Billie Eilish on Friday night’s stream of her London concert: “This is the best show that I’ve ever put on”

If you couldn’t get tickets to see Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever world tour, you can enjoy it from home Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, when Apple Music streams one of her shows at London’s O2 Arena. And in advance of the show, Billie explains why this particular tour really has made her “happier than ever.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Billie says, “This show is my favorite thing I’ve almost ever done…I think this is my best show that I’ve ever put on. It’s the best live version of myself I’ve ever been…I can’t tell you how much I am proud of this show.”

She also says she’s “excited” to “give” the show to people who didn’t get to see it in person, because she’s been there herself.

“The shows that I didn’t get to see when I was younger, either couldn’t afford them or just didn’t get a chance, the idea that I would’ve been able to go and watch them professionally shot in a theater would’ve been my absolute dream,” the Oscar winner raves.

“Performing is the thing that I have wanted to do more than anything else in my life and that’s the thing that I give the most with, I feel,” she adds. “It’s so important to me and I want people to have that.”

Billie’s tour officially wraps up on Friday in Perth, Australia, and she’s definitely not happy about that.

“It’s crazy. It’s kind of sad. It’s that post-concert depression, but post-tour depression,” she tells Zane, explaining, “I’ve been not thinking about it because I don’t want to get in my head about it and freak out. But when I do think of it, it’s a little bummy. It bums me out.”