Billie Eilish performs & delivers speech at ‘﻿Variety’﻿ Power of Women event

Billie Eilish performed her Barbie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” during Variety‘s Power of Women event, held Thursday, November 16.

The “bad guy” artist also delivered an impromptu speech at the celebration. She began by sharing that she didn’t plan on speaking, quipping, “I would rather give my platform to people who that know what the f*** they’re talking about.” However, she was moved to take the stage following remarks made by Barbie actor Ariana Greenblatt, who talked about the impact “What Was I Made For?” has had on her.

Echoing comments she’s made in recent interviews, Eilish said, “I’ve never felt truly like a woman. I’ve spent a lot of my life not feeling like I fit in to being a woman.”

“This sounds kind of f***** up but I have a lot of internalized misogyny inside of me and I find it coming out in places I don’t want it to,” Eilish continued. “And I have to say, with full transparency, I feel very grateful to be a woman right now. I feel very proud, and I feel very honored to be here.”

You can watch Eilish’s entire speech and her “What Was I Made For?” performance now via Variety.com.

