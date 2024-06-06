Billie Eilish premieres “CHIHIRO” video

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for “CHIHIRO,” a track off her new album, HT ME HARD AND SOFT.

The self-directed clip finds the “bad guy” artist running through a hallway, perhaps reflecting the song’s lyric, “Can you open up the door?” She then meets up with another person, played by actor Nat Wolff. A press release describes what happens between them as an “external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away.”

You can watch the “CHIHIRO” video streaming on YouTube.

“CHIHIRO” is the second HIT ME HARD AND SOFT cut to get a video, following “LUNCH,” which Eilish also directed.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT﻿, Eilish’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s Happier than Ever, was released in May. Eilish will launch a North American tour in September.

