Billie Eilish Reveals Massive Back Tattoo

Billie Eilish posted a new series of Instagram photos Wednesday, including one showing off a huge geometric tattoo that takes up her entire back. The pic was taken at the tattoo parlor, with the fresh ink not even wiped from her skin. She hasn’t shared the meaning of the tattoo or when she got it done, but first teased it in a post on September 20th.

Eilish let her leg tattoo show a few years ago at the Met Gala. That one is a massive dragon that runs from her hip all the way down her thigh. “I love tattoos,” she told Vanity Fair in a 2020 feature. “Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them. I felt the urge for a while and now I’m like, ‘Ahh.’