Billie Eilish shares never-before-heard voice notes from making ﻿’Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish celebrated the first anniversary of Happier Than Ever by releasing never-before-heard voice notes taken when she was making her sophomore studio album.

“Thank you cuties for celebrating a whole year of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with me!! i wanted to give you a few more little pieces of the album,” the Grammy winner shared on her Instagram Story. Billie posted on her personal website “some voice notes from when we wrote the album.”

Fans who visit BillieEilish.com can head over to a special page dedicated to Happier Than Ever, where they can scroll down the track list to listen to the clips that help illustrate the amount of time and effort she put into perfecting the album.

A minute-long clip of fan favorite track “Billie Bossa Nova” is about the singer figuring out the pacing and layout of the track. She also has similar takes for “Lost Cause,” “Your Power,” “Male Fantasy” and, of course, the album’s title track.

For the voice notes for “Male Fantasy” and “Your Power,” we hear Billie softly figuring out the songs’ respective melodies, while in the “Happier Than Ever” clip, Billie sings an alternate take with her brother, FINNEAS, who assists on the piano.

The “bad guy” singer has also released special memorabilia for fans to further celebrate the album’s anniversary. The Happier Than Ever anniversary merch collection is available now on Billie’s online store.

Aside from clothes, this new offering includes winged earrings and an exclusive pink cassette of Happier Than Ever, as well as deluxe box sets full of fun goodies.

