Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy’s Face At SAG Awards Plus Big Cast Reunions

Oppenheimer took home many actor statues at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, including for best cast, best actor in a drama (Cillian Murphy), and best supporting actor in a drama (Robert Downey Jr.). Lily Gladstone picked up best supporting actress in a drama for Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress in a comedy for The Holdovers. On the TV side, the cast of HBO’s Succession was named best ensemble in a drama series, while FX’s The Bear earned a best comedy series ensemble prize.

But probably one of the best things from the night was seeing casts from many of your favorite shows and iconic movies back together on stage…like “The Devil Wears Prada”!

It was 10 years ago “Breaking Bad” won for Best Ensemble!

The cast of “Modern Family” were back together as four-time winners of Best Ensemble In A Comedy!

“Lord of the Rings” Sam and Frodo back together!

Maybe the best moment was a star-struct Melissa McCarthy asking Billie Eilish to autograph her face. And Billie DID.