Billie Eilish teases “CHIHIRO” video
June 5, 2024 2:30PM EDT
Billie Eilish is prepping her second HIT ME HARD AND SOFT video.
The clip for the album cut “CHIHIRO” will premiere Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. You can check out a teaser, featuring two people running down a darkened hallway, now via Eilish’s Instagram.
The first HIT ME HARD AND SOFT song to get a video was “LUNCH.”
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Eilish’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s Happier than Ever, was released in May. Eilish will launch a North American tour in support of it in September.
