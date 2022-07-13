      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish teases new Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration

Jul 13, 2022 @ 11:30am

New shoe alert! Billie Eilish is once again teaming with Nike for a new set of sustainably made sneakers — her fourth overall.

Sneaker News shared the first images of Billie’s upcoming “Sequoia” line, a Nike Air Force 1 High build, which is made of environmentally friendly matter.

Looking much like her recently sold-out “Mushroom” line, this new high strap offering features a darker color motif with charcoal-colored laces, fabric, straps and sole. Again, this new shoe is created from recycled materials and is made from synthetic nubuck — a type of buffed, durable leather.

Billie is vegan, which explains why she would steer clear of animal byproducts being in her new collaboration.

It is unknown at this time when she will drop her new Sequoia sneaker line, but Nike has released the official images and that is leading fans to believe more information will arrive shortly.

