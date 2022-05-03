Billie Eilish to present at upcoming climate change conference in London
Billie Eilish has been selected to present at the upcoming climate change conference, called “Overheated,” which takes place next month in London.
Billboard reports the Grammy winner and her brother, FINNEAS, have been tapped as headline presenters at the six-day conference, which starts June 10. Billie will be first to speak at the conference and will introduce the schedule of events and keynote speaker, alongside her brother.
Billie’s also set to appear in an upcoming documentary, Overheated, alongside her brother, and singer Yungblud, that will screen at the event.
Her participation in the climate event makes sense, considering Billie has been outspoken about the need for sustainably sourced fashion and food. She recently released a sustainably sourced and recyclable shoe with Nike, and the Gucci dress she wore at the Met Gala was made of upcycled materials. The singer is also a vegan and regularly speaks out on the climate change crisis.
In addition, Billie will already be in the U.K. during the Overheated event, as part of her world tour.
Overheated ticket sales begin with a pre-sale on Wednesday, May 4, at 4 a.m. ET, with general admission opening on Friday, May 6, on the conference’s website.
The conference, which encourages participants to “discuss the climate crisis and their work to make a difference,” will be held at London’s O2 Arena. It place on June 10 and June 12, June 16 and from June 25 through June 26.
