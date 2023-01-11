Billie Eilish’s latest Instagram post sparks engagement rumors

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Is Billie Eilish engaged? Some eagle-eyed fans are freaking out over what they think they saw in her latest Instagram post.

Billie shared a series of snaps of her posing seductively by her bed and wearing an all-black outfit, which included sheer stockings, strappy heels and a long velvet skirt. But it isn’t her clothing that is making fans sound the alarm — it’s what appears to be on her left ring finger.

Two snaps in the middle of the slideshow are taken from above and show Billie’s left arm resting by her side. Some fans appeared to have zoomed in on her hand and claim there’s a sparkler on her ring finger.

They also contend that another slide appears to show Billie looking down at her ring, which they believe is all the proof they need that she’s hinting to a major new development in her life.

While Billie has yet to address the rumors, she recently confirmed her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. The two were first romantically linked back in October when she and The Neighbourhood frontman were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Billie revealed she initiated the relationship and described how happy Jesse makes her.

