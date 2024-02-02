Billy Joel Is Back

This is Billy Joel’s First Song in 17 Years

After 17 years, music icon Billy Joel has released a new song! Billy Joel shared the song “Turn the Lights Back On,” for which you can check out a lyric video on YouTube.

The release comes ahead of Joel’s upcoming Grammys performance, his first in 22 years. Billy Joel’s last single was 2007’s “All My Life.”

What do you think of this new song from Billy Joel? Do you think a full album is coming? What era or song of Billy Joel’s is your favorite?