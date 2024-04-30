Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her

Source: YouTube

How cool is this? Christie Brinkley was in the crowd dancing away with daughter Sailor at Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden show in NYC Friday. He wrote his 1983 hit “Uptown Girl” for her and they were married from 1985 to 1994. She says they have never had a bad word to say about each other as they share a daughter, 38-year-old Alexa, together. Alexa also joined her dad on stage to sing a few songs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

Awesome family affair!