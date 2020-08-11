Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Reveal They’re Expecting: “Baby Wildlife Warrior Due 2021”
This will tell you how old you are, Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin the Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, is expecting. Bindi Irwin and husband, Chandler Powell are expecting their first child in 2021. Irwin posted a picture of her and Powell in their signature zoo uniforms holding a baby zoo uniform with the caption: “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.” Bindi asked followers for advice for her new bundle of joy.