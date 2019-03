A pharmaceutical company is recalling its birth control pills due to a packaging error that could result in the user getting pregnant. Apotex Corp is recalling four lots of birth control tablets after a packaging error resulted in missing tablets or tablets placed in the wrong order.

That error could result in the user taking a placebo pill instead of an active pill, which could lead to an unintended pregnancy. More information can be found at Apotex.com or the FDA’s drug recall page.