Bishop David Bonnar Installed in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a number of bishops in attendance placed their hands on his head, newly-installed Bishop David Bonnar of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese was installed Tuesday afternoon at St Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, reciting ‘I do” to pledges involving the faith and his service.
There was applause when the letter from the Papal Nuncio announcing the appointment from the Vatican was read then carried through the cathedral.
There was another round of applause when the bishop sat with ring, miter and crozier in the bishop’s chair behind the altar.
Bishop Bonnar is the sixth bishop of the diocese that includes Stark and Portage Counties.