Bishop Murry Funeral Mass is Friday
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will be buried on Friday, following a private funeral at St Columba Cathedral at 1 p.m.
Burial will be with other deceased diocesan bishops and priests in Calvary Cemetery there.
The funeral mass will be broadcast on WIVM Channel 39 and live-streamed on the diocesan website.
The Catholic Television Network of Youngstown says Spectrum cable subscribers in the Canton and Alliance area can watch the WIVM broadcast on channel 989.
In the Massillon area into Wooster, MCTV carries WIVM on channel 128.
Coverage courtesy of WKBN-TV Youngstown begins at 12:30.