‘Black Widow’ Sets New Pandemic Box Office Records
There were rumors that Black Widow would do well in the box office for its opening weekend, and it delivered. The Marvel movie brought in over $215 million and just became the largest domestic opening weekend since the pandemic began. The movie made $80 million in North America, $78 million internationally, and $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals. F9 and Boss Baby came in second and third, respectfully. Did Black Widow live up to the hype?