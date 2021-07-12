      Weather Alert

‘Black Widow’ Sets New Pandemic Box Office Records

Jul 12, 2021 @ 12:39am

There were rumors that Black Widow would do well in the box office for its opening weekend, and it delivered.  The Marvel movie brought in over $215 million and just became the largest domestic opening weekend since the pandemic began.  The movie made $80 million in North America, $78 million internationally, and $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals. F9 and Boss Baby came in second and third, respectfully.  Did Black Widow live up to the hype?

 

